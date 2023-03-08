The behavior issues at Linus Pauling and Cheldelin middle schools are a classic example of “we reap what we sow.”

This isn’t a student issue, it’s a societal and leadership issue that stretches beyond these two buildings. We have become a society that makes excuses for misbehaviors, instead of allowing some level of accountability.

We have leaders who make rules preventing teachers from holding students accountable. Most negative behaviors are learned. Children need clear, consistent expectations that are enforced.

When the enforcement is loose due to someone feeling like we need to make exceptions for some, children see this. Children will test the boundaries, and when nothing happens, they are learning, but not what we want them to learn.

Because of the loose definition of equity, some leaders have determined that not all children will be held accountable for misbehaviors.

I would agree that a punishment needs to be developmentally appropriate, but there needs to be a clear, consistent response to misbehaviors. Teachers are at the forefront of the abuse, and they need administration who will give them the support they need so they can do their jobs.

I applaud the 10 teachers from Linus Pauling who walked out of school.

Because the nature of teachers is to take the abuse, things must have gotten pretty bad to make 10 teachers leave. My hope is that the Corvallis School District leadership will make some much-needed change to their disciplinary response, because clearly what they are doing isn’t working.

J.D. Buchanan

Corvallis