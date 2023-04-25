While recently strolling around downtown Corvallis, I was disappointed at what I saw. It is weedy, graffitied and really quite seedy.

The once-beautiful garden beds have been neglected. The sidewalks are broken and dirty, the streets are not cleaned on a regular basis. The public parking lots are in need of repair. Many storefronts are in need of cleaning, painting and general maintenance.

Central Park and Riverfront Park do not even meet the basic minimum standards of cleanliness and safety. The parks department is understaffed and must rely on volunteers to maintain and weed these areas. Some volunteers no longer feel safe there, so have simply stopped showing up.

Is this a downtown we can be proud of? I think we can do better.

But how?

Please join me in urging the mayor, city council and city manager to step up and address this situation. Ask the Budget Commission to allocate adequate resources for the maintenance of city properties. Encourage your club, social group or family to adopt a park or garden area.

You can make a difference by simply picking up a bit of litter as you go about your day.

Write to mayorandcouncil@corvallisoregon.gov, city.manager@corvallisoregon.gov, budget.inquiries@corvallisoregon.gov and PRreception@corvallisoregon.gov (Parks and Recreation Department).

Melissa Dawley Cowan

Corvallis