Hidden in plain sight on Walnut Boulevard in Northwest Corvallis, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park offers trails, playground and outdoor space.

But the surrounding community is growing, and families throughout the mid-Willamette Valley need access to better, free outdoor activities. As the area attracts more diverse households, people are asking for a welcoming space to celebrate together in nature.

Under leadership from the city, big enhancements to MLK Park are planned, with work beginning summer 2024. A splash pool will offer summer heat relief. A basketball court will offer a new place for all ages to meet up. Trails, Lamprey Creek, and dog park will be improved.

A plaza and overlook will deliberately honor the inclusive vision of Dr. King. Parking will be improved by resurfacing the existing area, while keeping the environmental footprint the same.

Since the city started planning the effort in 2018, the pandemic, economic uncertainties and increasing awareness of social inequities highlight the importance of the project.

The city’s budget alone does not meet the need. The project budget is $8.5 million. Community support and grants have raised over $7 million.

The Friends of Corvallis Parks and Recreation, a nonprofit volunteer organization, asks for your help to meet the goal. Visit the group’s website to become a part of this effort.

Parks, trails and natural areas are important for everyone’s mental and physical health. Maintaining and enhancing the community’s already existing parks is a great investment. We need these areas now more than ever before.

Audrey Hatch

Corvallis