A resident of Lebanon asked me what I like about Scott Bruslind. It’s pretty easy.

Scott is caring, compassionate and ethical. Scott helps disabled veterans with transportation, and participated with the Boy Scouts in Lebanon. He lives in Lacomb, so knows all too well about the dilapidated school building in his community.

His knowledge of budgets and other resources will help in all schools in the district. As a chemist, he helped a now-thriving local brewery a few years ago.

These are the main reasons I’ll be voting for Scott in School District 9. As I said before, his knowledge of the budgeting process is extensive, and he wants to use this knowledge to provide the best learning environment for all children in the Lebanon School District.

Wendy Nilsen

Lebanon