Regardless of the 2-140 vote, the Benton County commissioners are planning a new courthouse and district attorney’s office on farmland north of downtown.

The funding is coming from a quiet resolution, #R2023-003, passed March 7 by commissioners to create $36 million in bonds paid by general funds, with no public comment noted.

Source of general funds:

Property taxes

8% contribution from the landfill

From the voter-passed 2021 Bond Measure 2-130 titled “Public Health and Safety Services” that has had millions ending up in the general fund. Commissioners: Please provide a full accounting of this money.

There is a lower-cost, more sustainable way to spend this money. Renovate the historic courthouse per the detailed 113-page seismic study dated June 30, 2018.

A further engineering summary published Oct. 2, 2020, shows the possibilities of making the existing courthouse seismically ready, Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant, with the space enhanced and utilities upgraded for millions less than the new proposed $65 million structure.

Building a new courthouse on farmland and likely abandoning the historic courthouse is against everything that Benton County stands for as a sustainable community, and is damaging to the world environment, which is in a climate crisis.

Fulfill the sustainability commitments made by commissioners by formal resolution in 2017, 2018 and 2020. A renovated historic courthouse could be a showcase example in America of how a sustainable community can function, and not just another 1950s example of building on farmland with hundreds of parking spaces and thousands of feet of roadway.

Phil Ermer, professional engineer

Corvallis