Letter: Lopsided diatribe left out facts

Here are a few facts Ronald Garnett forgot to include in his lopsided diatribe against the current administration’s supposed promotion of hate (“Hate seems to keep feeding on itself,” Nov. 2):

Trump was the great enabler of hate. Witness the attacks on people of Asian ancestry after he complained about the “China virus.”

Garnett stated that during the Jan. 6 “event” (insurrection) there were fewer protesters, less damage and fewer personal injuries. He neglected to add that people died during the insurrection and as a result of the actions of this mob, which had broken into the Capitol, threatened lawmakers and attempted to overthrow the election.

Who was behind this travesty? Trump, who urged on the mob after deciding the election had been stolen and his giant ego belonged in the White House!

And there is hatred perpetrated by Trump, who downplayed the pandemic and verbally attacked scientists who advocated the wearing of masks and use of vaccines to end it.

With Trump’s enabling, teachers and clerks are being attacked for requesting masks be worn. The anti-maskers show their hatred by screaming, threatening and punching.

As for “hate of thoughtlessness,” the person who erred in releasing vaccination information on 40,000 state employees was also a state employee. He took responsibility for the mistake.

We will never be able to move forward as long as lies and misinformation continue to fuel the hatred that was spread by the Trump administration. Peace.

Rebecca Stillwell

Albany

