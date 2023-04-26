My pharmacy, Medicap Albany, announced that it is closing.

When I inquired why, the owners expressed to me that the pharmacy benefit managers’ fees and pharmacy direct and indirect remuneration fees have increased so much that they can no longer afford to stay in business.

Pharmacy benefit managers are entities controlled mostly by other big pharmacies. They charge fees for being the go-between between the big pharmaceutical companies and the pharmacies. I consider myself to be pretty well informed, but I had never heard of these entities.

In theory they were established to reduce Medicare costs and increase drug availability for Medicare patients. In reality they have become a means for large pharmacies like CVS to control other smaller pharmacies by charging such exorbitant fees that the small pharmacies cannot afford to pay them.

The irony is that the direct and indirect remuneration fees that are charged to get money for negotiated fees are also controlled by the big pharmacies.

And 89% of the PBMs in the United States are controlled by three companies. There is no oversight on how these fees are generated or increased. I was told that over the last two years these fees have increased 94%!

This seems criminal to me. I don’t know of any other companies that are allowed to increase their profit margins by increasing prices 94%. These tactics make it impossible for small pharmacies to remain in business.

If you care about fairness and pharmacy costs, please look into these issues yourself and make your voice heard.

Steve Boyd

Albany