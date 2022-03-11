Letter: Look in a mirror to see real culprits

It is sad that on one hand we are ready to send billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine; but Afghanistan, which is facing a humanitarian crisis of its own, we won’t even let them have the finances they legally own to address their needs.

How would we feel if the sides were reversed and it was us that was denied relief? Perhaps the Afghans should submit a claim for all the death and destruction we have inflicted on their society.

What has 20 years of our blood, sweat and money accomplished in Afghanistan? The Taliban is back in power (if they ever really were completely out of control), the country’s economy and culture is in a shambles, and people are fleeing repression and economic destitution.

No wonder Russia can feel confident we won’t directly intervene in Ukraine. Our balance of international diplomatic credit is in the toilet. The only thing we seem to be able to do is make matters worse.

The people who seem to like to continue bashing Biden’s administration should look in a mirror to see the real culprits. You don’t think a bitterly divided political climate in the USA wasn’t a deciding factor in Putin’s decision to invade? I would think twice about voting for a politician who placed making the current administration fail above the needs of their constituents.

Thomas Binker

Corvallis

