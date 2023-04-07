Measure 2-140 asks Benton County voters to support vital improvements to local programs for community safety, mental health and homelessness prevention.

I encourage you to join me in voting “Yes” on this important measure.

The package of investments was developed over several years with significant community involvement to determine priorities. The resulting 20-year bond measure will support

Expanded mental health facilities and services for children and families.

A new navigation center to coordinate services and referrals for those experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity.

Creation of an Emergency Operations Center to coordinate multiagency response to emergencies and disasters.

Construction of a Community Safety and Justice campus, including a safer courthouse and improved jail facilities offering on-site mental health treatment and addiction services. This will also save more than $1.5 million annually in costs associated with transporting offenders to other counties for housing.

These local investments will help the county leverage state and federal funds to support related programs. For example, state and federal funding has already been secured for a new mental health crisis center to be located in downtown Corvallis. A separate effort is identifying funding opportunities to preserve the county’s historic courthouse building as an educational and cultural center.

Measure 2-140 seeks to address longstanding safety and livability issues in a comprehensive manner that reflects community values and priorities. A “Yes” vote will help ensure a safer, healthier Benton County for us all.

Julie Manning

Corvallis