I read the article in regard to the little free pantry (“Little free pantry draws city opposition,” June 10).

It is not a business. It’s a place where people of the community bring their unwanted items, such as clothing and household goods for others who might have use for it, which also lessens waste in the landfills.

It’s a place to get warm and have a warm beverage, and maybe eat a snack, and charge your phone at the same time. It’s also a place to meet other people of the community, and offers so much more.

The little free pantry wears many hats, but that of a business or store is not one of them. Roadside Moon, the little free pantry, is open 24/7, just like Amy’s and Aaron’s hearts for caring.

There are no violations of ordinances. The only violation I see is the city asking that it be shut down. Shame on them.

I ask that perhaps members of the City Council come see for themselves and talk with community members. See what they say about the little free pantry.

Carla Schmidt

Corvallis