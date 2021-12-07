Letter: Lions to See’s: Let's not fight!

When I saw the corporate See’s Candies store open on Ninth Street, I thought, “Not again!”

The Corvallis Lions Club had just unloaded a ton of See’s Candy in the Kings Circle Shopping Center. Lions have been selling See’s in Corvallis for more than 35 years, raising nearly $200,000 for eye care and local charities.

The Lions must defend our fundraiser, just as we did when See’s popped up in town in 2010. Standing in front of this year’s store, my indignation boiled anew. The Lions will take the fight to See’s. The turf war was back on!

Then I snapped to my senses. What was I thinking?! The Lions love See’s. They have been our financial engine for almost 40 years.

And really, haven’t we had enough fighting this year? Haven’t we had enough bickering, bitterness, acrimony and invective?

Can we please not fight over chocolate? If anything should unite us, it is chocolate — really good chocolate.

So chocoholics, unite! Start at our Lions Club sale at Kings Circle Shopping Center (on the right/east side by Corvallis Martial Arts) before you walk into the corporate store. We are open every day until Christmas.

And now you can order and pay online.

Order See’s from the Corvallis Lions. The Lions are counting on you. Serving your community will never be sweeter.

Warren “Skip” Volkmann

President, Corvallis Lions Club

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0