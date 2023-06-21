For instance, the mailbag for Wednesday, June 14 had variations on points all made in past letters. That edition had yet another letter from June Forsyth Kenagy complaining about how the Israelis are mistreating the Palestinians.

And finally, letters from Mike Beilstein and Fred E. Shaub told us that if we don’t stop using fossil fuels and switch to electricity (generated how?), we are all going to die. Mr. Beilstein repeats the common gloom-and-doom mantra that we are going to have “more wildfires, droughts, floods and unpredictable weather,” in spite of voluminous data showing these events are no different from in the past.