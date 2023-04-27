Frank Lathen’s letter of April 5 (“All anyone does is blame the hardware”) raises some significant points.

Yes, on the whole, regarding the rash of gun violence, it’s unfair and illogical to just blame the hardware.

Still, we get more mass shootings each month than gun-free Canada has had in its entire existence.

Some have used that fact as proof that “guns are the problem.” For me, it proves only that guns are a significant part of the problem.

We definitely do need common-sense gun control measures nationwide, including background checks, required gun safety training, restrictions on the most dangerous weapons, and similar measures.

We also need better mental health treatment, including better powers for authorities to detain and restrain those who are potential dangers.

Most of all, though, we need to rework our national culture that says, "I get to do whatever I feel like." Things like self-restraint, forgiveness, humility, patience and so forth are getting to be archaic concepts, or at least limited to a few specific areas and conditions. In particular, virtually nobody these days holds a view that, universally, human life is more precious than certain “rights.”

There's a reason Thomas Jefferson listed “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” in that order in the Declaration of Independence, and that “life, liberty, or property” are listed in that order in the Fifth and Fourteenth amendments. Life’s more important than liberty.

Specifically: Your life is more important than my liberty. Who’s ready to say the same thing?

Bob Greenwade

Corvallis