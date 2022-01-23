Letter: Let's turn down the heat on the earth

Almost every day, climate change articles are in the newspaper.

For instance, a Jan. 14 article stated that “earth simmered to sixth hottest year on record in 2021.” Let’s act now to turn down the heat!

We have a lot to gain by rapidly decreasing fossil fuel’s heat trapping carbon pollution and increasing the use of renewable, clean energy. For future generations, this means today’s supercharged weather events will moderate. Crop yields, now threatened by drought, will stabilize, enhancing food security around the world.

In less time, the number of premature deaths caused by airborne fine particulate will decline. And in even less time, electric cars, trucks and buses will be increasingly common, making a city walk much more pleasant, with less noise and no exhaust fumes.

The best, first step toward a clean energy future is placing a price on carbon pollution.

Citizens’ Climate Lobby advocates a steadily rising fee paid by the producer on a fossil fuel’s carbon content. The money collected from the producer is then returned to households: a carbon cash-back that your household can spend as you want.

Please email or call Sen. Wyden, Sen. Merkley and Rep. DeFazio, urging them to advocate for a price on carbon pollution. Let’s turn down the heat on our only home, the earth.

Jim Holm

Corvallis

