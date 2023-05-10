The letters to the editor concerning merits and drawbacks of JSIP 2-140 have demonstrated the compassion of citizens and frugality of voters.

Writers have enumerated myriad reasons for the passage of 2-140, and horror stories it will address. On the same pages, there are pleas to go back to the drawing board, implying there are simpler solutions that will be less intrusive on the average pocketbook, that this is a Rolls-Royce remedy when a Chevy would work as well.

The opportunity for the Chevy solution has come and gone. As a relatively new resident, I understand the accounts of failed bond issues attempting to address this mess are legendary. When we fail to keep up repairs on our property, why are we surprised when we’re faced with overwhelming disrepair and a large bill?

One letter, “Not the place to build this facility,” April 23, posits that “the average tax increase will be $294.25, not $142, per year as the county notes,” based on “the average sale price for a Benton County home being $540,000.”

Dare we ask the average voter/homeowner if a tax increase of $0.81 per day is worth the vastly improved quality of the justice system in the place we live?

Will the justice system, from jail to prosecuting attorney to courthouse, become a 21st-century operation, or will it remain the relic of failed efforts to fix the mess we can see every day on Fourth Street?

This is the place we live. Let’s take care of it.

Louise McAllister

Corvallis