Mike Wolf (“As I See It: Second Amendment repeal,” April 28) argues for repeal of the Second Amendment.

The Constitution does not grant rights; it merely protects the rights we already have because we are free and equal human beings.

The Second Amendment won’t be repealed, but even if it were repealed, this would not change the fact that we have a natural and inalienable right to possess the weapons we find necessary for defending our lives, our property and our liberty.

Laws that unduly restrict this right are illegitimate in exactly the same way that laws protecting the practice of slavery are illegitimate. Any person advocating such laws is advocating tyranny.

I assume that Mr. Wolf realizes that he has no right to demand that his neighbor be in possession of only those weapons that he, Mr. Wolf, approves of. That’s because the only authority he has over his neighbor is of a defensive nature.

His neighbor is not an aggressor merely because he chooses to possess weapons. Mr. Wolf would need to use force against his peaceful neighbor in order to accomplish his disarmament objective, and this would be outright tyrannical.

Mr. Wolf wants his government to perform this same tyrannical act at his behest. Our government is already out of control in many respects. Let’s not add fuel to this dangerous fire.

The best protection against bad people with guns is good people with guns.

Richard Hirschi

Albany