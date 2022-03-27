Letter: Let's nominate Jamie for Congress

Good news! Most of Linn County is in Oregon’s redrawn Congressional District 5. Voters here can nominate a great candidate for Congress in the May 17 Democratic primary: Jamie McLeod-Skinner.

I’m a Deschutes County voter and volunteer who first supported Jamie in her 2018 run for Congress in Oregon’s District 2. I’m proud to introduce her to Democrats west of the mountains. Jamie’s the real deal.

Jamie is ready to work for Oregon families, getting us better deals on wages, prescriptions, health insurance and child care. She’s a proven, practical leader in facing Oregon’s climate challenges: After Talent was devastated by wildfire in 2020, Jamie led rebuilding efforts as its interim city manager.

Jamie’s a true grassroots candidate. Unlike Kurt Schrader, she doesn’t take money from the fossil fuel or pharmaceutical lobbies, or bow to their influence. The Linn and Deschutes County Democratic committees have endorsed Jamie. So have former Oregon Gov. Barbara Roberts and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Some voters might ask, “But Schrader has the incumbent’s advantage, right?” Not anymore. With so much new territory and energy in the redrawn “Santiam Pass” District 5, this race is wide open for Jamie to win.

So, Democratic voters in Linn County: Are you in the new District 5? Type “Webmap Oregon Redistricting” into your browser to check. April 26 is the last day to register to vote in the May primary.

Learn more at jamiefororegon.com. Let’s nominate Jamie. She’ll work for all of us, east side and west side.

Dorothy Leman

Bend

