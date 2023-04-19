As a community college educator for more than 40 years, I would like to take issue with the recent article presenting a negative view of community colleges.

The article spotlighted two colleges with biased results and did not mention the hundreds of colleges with caring faculty and staff members who tirelessly work to help students achieve their goals. These successful colleges seek to understand who their students are, their basic needs and how to help them overcome barriers to be successful. They are seeing improved transfer and completion rates.

The Aspen Prize finalist list is only one example highlighting colleges with excellent results.

Likewise, many successful colleges are participating in a national movement called Guided Pathways. Guided Pathways helps us to understand that students deserve to know how their college courses will transfer, how much their selected careers will pay, how much their education will cost and how long it will them to achieve their goals. Another movement, Caring Campus, guides colleges to create a sense of belonging and caring for students.

In my opinion, the recipe for successful results is a caring faculty and staff, excellent teaching and learning, and colleges willing to change to keep up with the challenges of today. After all these years, I still believe in what I do. I believe in using research and data to improve.

I respectfully suggest that we examine the broader results from community college success and how community colleges have opened the doors to many students.

Linda Watkins

Corvallis