Letter: Let your opinion on landfill be known

We are currently facing a land-use decision concerning solid waste. A request has been made to permit the expansion of the Coffin Butte Landfill.

The entire industry of solid waste management is a model of short-term solutions that are neither safe nor effective. It is time to face this failure and rather than allow the destruction and despoiling of more land for permanent garbage mountains, we need to put that same effort into reducing the flow into these landfills. I am not an armchair critic of this situation — I have owned and operated a solid waste management company.

My partners and I operated Recycle Now, the citywide curbside recycling program in Astoria, for several years. We worked hard to streamline and innovate in order to get the cost of large-volume recycling equal to or less than landfilling. We succeeded. This taught me that with resolve and effort it is possible to have a choice, at the same cost, of either burying or recycling.

There are other considerations that need to be addressed — such as the power of the consumer to change the flow by refusing excessive packaging, invigorating the secondary materials markets, and not making the decision to take the easy way out and expand landfills.

This is a permanent decision that will impact quality of life and destroy significant function and beauty in our precious natural community. Please let your opinion on the landfill expansion be known.

Howard Bruner

Corvallis

