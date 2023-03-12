Let’s not complain about the homeless

I often think if I won the lottery I would help the people in Oregon who are marginalized. It’s a dream or a prayer.

I would like to see a new system in Oregon to help people with no medical insurance: a job that pays a living wage, a place to live, mental help, free education through community college, and apprentice training.

My son is 62 years old. He has worked in a mill for 25 years. He has no insurance and no retirement. He has managed to stay in the same apartment for 25 years. He works in pain most of the time. He is often out of food before he gets his next check.

He is trying very hard not to become homeless. I know there are times when he feels, “What’s the use?”

Many of the people who are homeless have just given up. We need to help these people.

Oregon legislators talk about the shortage of caregivers, teachers and clinicians.

I believe if we had free community college and apprentice training, we would have more caregivers and better jobs for everyone.

Free education and free medical care would go a long way to help our homeless problem in Oregon.

Virginia Strite Kosydar

Albany

Now it’s time for some common sense

This letter is directed toward people who hate guns and despise those who believe in gun rights.

Plain and simple, you who fear and hate gun rights are riding on the coattails of security you gain from those who support firearm rights.

The secrecy you and your family enjoy is what hides your capability for self-defense: nothing to differentiate between you and supporters of gun rights.

Imagine what would occur if you had the courage to place signs on your lawns: “No firearms here; we hate guns!”

I know you see my point: If evil criminals knew who was armed and who was not, they would certainly victimize the antigun zealots.

Without our present rights, you would realize what “only criminals would have guns” truly means.

Ask yourself why the mass shootings are suddenly just now occurring when they did not in past decades. Semiauto .22s were in the hands of kids in the ‘50s. Time for some common sense.

Gary Hartman

Lebanon

Thanks to Hoyle for protecting climate

Congressional Representative for Oregon District 4 Val Hoyle spoke at the City Club of Eugene on March 3.

I really appreciated her callout that Oregon experiences the brunt of climate change. The newly named “fire/smoke season” that affects us all is not the only culprit; the coastal ecosystem from which so many Oregonians draw livelihoods is also being affected by increasing ocean acidification.

I was most excited to hear her plan for building an expanded “green port” in Coos Bay, a project that could bring thousands of jobs to the area.

I had a feeling that a green port had something to do with its being environmentally friendly, and I looked it up to confirm. I do not live in Coos Bay, but from the outside, this sounds like a great economic opportunity.

Rep. Hoyle even mentioned the possibility of using that larger port to help build a floating offshore wind farm. That proposed installation could produce 3 gigawatts of electricity — enough for approximately 2.25 million households.

As Rep. Hoyle stated, however, local communities and fishermen may be impacted by such an installation, and it is imperative that their concerns be fully addressed before moving forward.

I sincerely appreciate that she is considering a variety of ways of protecting the climate while looking out for Oregonians. Transitioning to environmentally friendly technologies can simultaneously develop the local economy, reduce local pollution and make Oregon a leader in the fight against climate change. Thank you, Rep. Hoyle.

Ben Rubin

Eugene

Do your research, investigate issues

I am writing to express my recent change of heart regarding the Benton County bond measure to fund the Justice System Improvement Program.

I was on the fence, carefully weighing the cost vs. benefits of the upcoming May 16 bond proposal. However, after attending the JSIP Open House on Feb. 8, interacting with and asking questions of the people directly involved at the ground level, I am now persuaded that it is a sound investment for our community.

I encourage others to do their own research, investigate the issues and take advantage of similar presentation opportunities.

I am convinced that a new justice facility will enhance public safety by providing a much-needed secure and modern environment for law enforcement, prosecutors and judges to do their jobs.

Moreover, with updated care facilities to deliver social and mental health services, behavior issues can be equitably addressed as needed.

The end result is a safer Benton County.

While no one likes the idea of a tax increase, there are times when such a move is necessary for the greater good of the community.

This bond measure is not just an investment in the future of our community; it is an investment in the people we trust to protect our community and care for our citizens.

Gerry Kosanovic

Corvallis

Railroad tracks are too close together

There seems to be an unusual number of railroad train derailments recently.

But there will always be too many derailments until the entire railroad system corrects its basic problem: namely, the railroad tracks are too close together. They don’t provide enough side-to-side stability.

Consider the geometry: The tracks are 4 feet, 8½ inches apart. The rain cars are 10½ feet wide. That’s more than twice the width of the tracks, for a moving vehicle that is basically unstable!

Automobiles are much more stable because their wheels are at the width of the vehicle. Changing the width of railroad tracks is simple. Moving the wheel carriages wider at each end of a rail car is feasible. All will pay off in the long run.

Trains are the most efficient system for moving material. We need them. One locomotive with its diesel engine can move a load that would require more than 300 trucks on our highways.

The history behind the 4 feet, 8½-inch track spacing is this: The early American railroad builders copied the English. The English spaced the tracks at the distance of the ruts made by wagons and carriages. Those ruts were made by carriages when the Romans occupied Britain. So it’s time for us to get up to date.

Rob Blickensderfer,

Mechanical engineer

Albany

Writer won’t be voting for measure

My wife and I are in our 70s. Over the last 35 years, I have voted for every bond measure that added to what I think of as quality-of-life issues, such as libraries, schools, parks, fire and police, the senior center, school earthquake upgrades, new schools, etc.

Unfortunately, without a sales tax, the tax system in Oregon disproportionately relies on property taxes, which can place an undue burden on those of us in our later years.

Currently our property tax is almost 15% of our income from a modest pension and both our Social Security incomes.

And now we are in a very inflationary environment that puts further stress on our cost of living at a time when there is no other way to increase our income like we might do if we were of working age.

Which brings me to the matter of the proposed bond measure for the Justice System Improvement Program.

While I recognize the need for a new jail and other aspects of the bond, I just can’t see myself voting for even higher property taxes at this point in my life. It’s a dilemma for me, but ultimately I don’t want to be priced out of my own home.

We have friends in other states who have just as many services as we do in Corvallis, but their property taxes are half or less of what ours are. Consequently, I won’t be voting for or supporting the measure.

Fred Hughes

Corvallis