When I first heard about the young black woman who was stopped and asked for ID over biking on the wrong side of the street, I had one question, which had not been answered: Would a white woman — or, for that matter, a white man — be treated the same?
That question still has not been answered. I did talk with one white woman who has lived in the neighborhood for many years. She noted that at times biking on the wrong side or down the middle provide the only options on those narrow and crowded streets. She was stopped once by an officer, who said he was just warning her, and did not ask for her ID.
My sample is much too small to draw a conclusion, so I hope we'll hear about the experiences of others.
Doris deLespinasse
Corvallis (Oct. 23)