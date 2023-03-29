HB 2004 is a bill now under consideration by the Oregon Legislature that establishes ranked choice voting for statewide elections.

I hope the legislature gives it the priority it deserves.

It could help depolarize our politics. We should never be faced with a choice between the extreme wings of the two dominant parties. Yet that’s the choice the current system forces upon us.

And 41.5% have no voice in the selection of the candidates who appear on the final ballot! According to the Oregon Secretary of State’s office, only 58.5% of Oregonians are registered as either Democrat or Republican and can hence vote in primaries.

This is a bipartisan issue! Opposition appears to be strong from the Republican Party — probably due to the loss of Kelly Tshibaka, MAGA Republican Senate candidate in Alaska, to centrist Republican Lisa Murkowski in ranked-choice voting election.

But that’s shortsighted, because ranked-choice voting can work against extreme left-wing candidates too.

Ranked choice voting works in Alaska and Maine, and it can work here in Oregon. In fact, ranked choice voting is practiced or adopted for future use in some form in 18 states! Even here in Benton County.

Objections to ranked choice voting are two-fold: It is too complicated for voters to understand (are we really that stupid?!); and it delays ballot counting (are we really that impatient?!).

Please let our legislators know that you support HB 2004. At a minimum, the Legislature should get it on the ballot for voters to decide!

Claire Montgomery

Corvallis