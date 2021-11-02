Letter: Legislation will be a win for state

Is the unprecedented heat of the summer of 2021 now a distant memory since our fall rains have returned in earnest to the Willamette Valley?

Maybe, but we better brace ourselves for more summers of drought and wildfire and the extreme heat that took a toll on Oregon agriculture, small businesses, fish and wildlife, and natural habitat. There was the human toll too, with more than 100 deaths statewide attributed to the heat.

In the face of rising temperatures, protecting rivers and watersheds is a key component of addressing the serious issue of climate change. An important measure is currently pending in Congress that would help mitigate against the worst effects of it by preserving waterways across the state, including rivers, creeks and tributaries.

The River Democracy Act, introduced by Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, is supported by local elected officials, hunters and anglers, small business leaders, veterans and other community members, and is a crucial step forward in our state’s preservation of clean waters.

Members of the public representing every county in our state sent in more than 15,000 nominations for thousands of miles of Oregon’s rivers. This legislation is a bold move by our senators and will be a big win for our state and our future when it’s passed.