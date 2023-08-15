Law drove Blacks from the valley

That eye-catching front-page article in the July 22 paper (“Addressing antisemitism in city council”) sounded an alarm when I read it … but not how you intended.

Councilor Steph Newton may not be familiar with the term “lash law,” but her antisemitic straw man bears a striking resemblance to origins of a dark piece of Oregon history.

In 1844, one man managed to get a law passed to drive all Black settlers from the Willamette Valley based on a single “insult” spoken to him during a heated conversation.

While most historians will argue this insult was a hate crime against white people, most don’t realize the debate in which it was spoken was between the older, more established Methodist settlers and the new Baptist settlers who had arrived on the Oregon Trail that previous fall.

By convincing the local government to drive out some Methodists, the Baptists were able to seize control of a larger portion of both the valley and, eventually, the Legislature.

I see a lot of similarities here. Perhaps Newton doesn’t want to clean out the “undesirable” members of City Council who don’t share her utopian dream, and perhaps she’s gained a number of allies by making this about words that were never spoken, but there are a lot more people here who don’t want to repeat those same mistakes — not the ones that took place in Germany, but the ones that happened right here.

Hopefully I’m wrong, but that article rings a lot of bells.

John Gilbert

Tangent