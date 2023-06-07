I want to correct an erroneous statement made by several opponents of the county’s justice system improvement plans during and after the election.

These writers, including Roen Hogg in “As I See It: Why Benton County bond measure failed” on May 24, have claimed that the new buildings are being built on farmland.

The fact is that the land the county acquired is zoned for industrial use within city limits. Further, this land was annexed at the owner’s request in 2012. This annexation was placed on the ballot by the Corvallis City Council in a unanimous vote.

As a member of that city council, Roen Hogg should know better.

Biff Traber

Corvallis