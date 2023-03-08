The March 5 editorial “Considering the Millersburg Land Swap” was an excellent analysis of the situation and the tough decision facing the Linn County Commissioners.

I spent several years as a planning commission member and an elected city councilor in Oregon City before moving to Albany, and I am here to tell you that land use cases that ultimately reach the elected officials on appeal present no easy answer. If there were easy answers, those decisions would have been made long before. The editorial explains why this particular case is so difficult and fraught with emotion and implication.

But it also points to why the Linn County Commissioners should approve the swap. Millersburg, by its very existence, is a logical location for this job-creating land use. In the Willamette Valley are many acres of farmland capable of growing hazelnuts, as witnessed by the significant new plantings of hazelnut orchards over the past two or three years.

At a time when the Legislature is in a frenzy over the need for more shovel-ready land for industrial development, this land swap would go a long way locally toward enabling new industry to locate in our community. Linn County commissioners should approve the swap.

Robert Bailey

Albany