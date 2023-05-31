Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The postmortem for the failed bond measure has begun.

I believe that I should explain the reason for my “No” vote. I have lived in the Corvallis area for more than 50 years (43 in Benton County). During that time, I have never voted against any county or school bond measure.

I am bothered by the methods of site selection. Rather than use sites less appealing and/or already owned by the county, the decision was made to acquire prime riverfront property along one of the most heavily traveled two-lane roads in Oregon.

We live near Highway 20, and the traffic has become a real problem. The procedure of eminent domain was a step too far.

I do not question the need for a new jail. However, this measure seemed to grow in scope and cost without specific details. Why have a massive facility on the river? A jail could be built on property near the fairgrounds. Mental health drop-in centers should be in town rather than out on Highway 20.

The concentration of large amounts of staff outside of the downtown core would result in increased traffic on Highway 20. Numerous small businesses in town support local employees. The new location will not have that support. They will have to travel for lunch, etc.

The future proposal should provide for services at multiple locations. Use of land already owned by the county should be given a higher priority.

Robert White

Corvallis