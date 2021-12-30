Letter: Kim Potter won't visit Mar-a-Lago

A minor acting as a vigilante recently was acquitted of charges related to the killing of two people and the wounding of a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

On Dec. 23, a seasoned police officer was convicted on two counts of manslaughter for accidentally shooting a man with an outstanding warrant during a traffic stop when he attempted to flee.

In the former case, a kid with a gun took to the streets of a city as a wannabe police officer, reveled in his actions and played the victim at trial. In the latter case, the officer mistook her service weapon for a TASER and was acting in defense of her fellow officers and herself when the victim attempted to flee.

Where is the justice in this? Kim Potter is going to jail for a long time and will do so without the benefit of being defended by FOX News talking heads or a visit to Mar-a-Lago.

Can someone please explain the criminal justice system to me?

Kenneth R. England

Albany

