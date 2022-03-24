Letter: Join the Citizens Climate Lobby

Weather is short-term changes (floods, heatwaves, cold fronts, drought, etc.); however, climate change occurs over long-term climate shifts, without a return to a previously identified normal.

According to recent public polls, 77% now believe the long-term climate is changing and is due mostly to human behavior. The other 23% are climate deniers who believe humans have no effect; they are not looking at the science.

A major national political bipartisan organization for a solution to climate change is the Citizens Climate Lobby. Consider joining the national group of over 200,000 CCL supporters. I encourage all to learn how to advocate for this bipartisan solution and to provide support of the energy innovation and the carbon tax and Carbon Dividend Act.

Fred E. Shaub

Corvallis

