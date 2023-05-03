My letter is to express my deep concern about the recent actions of the current school board.

As a parent and education advocate, I believe that local control and community involvement are crucial for the success of our schools. The current school board has increasingly minimized these opportunities by imposing its own opinions and values, which are not reflective of the student body, parents or staff.

The board has removed competent staff and administrators, replacing them with appointed administrators. The intention behind these actions is veiled as a means to improve schools; the reality is quite different.

The current board has bypassed the democratic process, disempowered our local community, and disregarded the voices of parents, students and educators who know their schools best. Appointed administrators may not have the same understanding of the unique needs and challenges of a community, and may make decisions that are disconnected from the local context.

These actions will perpetuate systemic inequalities. Communities that are already marginalized may face even greater disparities when equity and inclusive administrators are removed.

The lack of transparency and accountability in the school board hearings is untenable.

Education is a fundamental right for all children. Decisions need to be made in the best interests of all students. To ensure that our schools remain rooted in our local communities’ values and that the voices of those most affected are heard and respected, please join me in voting for Ben Watts and Mike Thomson, who will focus on the inclusion of all.

Blanca DeLeon Ruckert

Albany