Greater Albany Public Schools Board candidates Michael Thomson and Ben Watts are strong advocates for public education.

As parents of children in Albany schools, they want to ensure that all students stand on equal footing in getting the education they need.

Michael can point to a number of successes during his first term on the board, including votes approving funding for a counselor in every elementary school, ending “pay to play” fees, keeping class size at an average of 18 for kindergarten and first grade, and starting a “grow your own” program that helps classified employees become certified classroom teachers.

Michael has been the lone voice pushing back against bad decisions by the board majority over the past two years, including the recent non-renewal of contracts for Assistant Superintendent Lisa Harlan and Equity Director Javier Cervantes.

Ben is a South Albany High School graduate and U.S. Army veteran who served in Iraq. He is a member of the GAPS Budget Committee.

Like Michael, his priorities include working to address the learning loss experienced by students during the pandemic and student behavioral challenges, and pushing for a return to public comments at board meetings.

Before the March vote to not renew the contract of the two district administrators, board member Pete Morse said, “Elections have consequences.”

My hope is the May 16 election will have the consequence of bringing more balance to the school board. To that end, please join me in voting for Michael Thomson and Ben Watts.

Graham Kislingbury

Albany