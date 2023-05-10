As a small business owner in the Albany community, I believe Michael Thomson is the right choice for our school board.

Michael’s commitment to fiscal responsibility is important for our community as we continue to recover from the pandemic. His experience in finance and accounting will ensure that our tax dollars are spent wisely and efficiently.

But it’s not just about the bottom line. Michael is also committed to advocating for all students and supporting our hardworking teachers. As a business owner, I know the importance of investing in people and our future. Michael’s vision for our schools aligns with this principle, and I believe he will work tirelessly to create a system of education that serves all families.

Please join me in supporting Michael Thomson for the Greater Albany Public Schools Board.

Rose Kress

Albany