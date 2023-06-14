June 14 is Flag Day. The holiday commemorates the date in 1777 when the United States approved the design for its first national flag.

The colors are symbolic: Red symbolizes hardiness and valor, the white symbolizes purity and innocence, and the blue represents vigilance, perseverance and justice.

Flag Day preserves the history, pride and respect that are due the nation’s symbol, Old Glory.

The Benton County Republican Women invite the public to bring Old Glory and join them in a nonpartisan flag rally. It is set for noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 14 in front of the National Guard Armory, 1100 NW Kings Blvd. in Corvallis.

Carolyn Webb

Corvallis