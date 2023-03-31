Passing bond is a major step forward

Does the Benton County Justice Improvement Plan address all the things we need to change? Of course not! But it does provide several major improvements.

An effective, responsive justice system avoids criminalizing those with mental illness, addiction or a lack of shelter. The availability of crisis intervention, treatment and effective alternatives to jail time is crucial. The Benton County Justice Improvement Plan includes a 24/7 crisis center. Notably, the Corvallis Police Department has instituted a special intervention team for calls involving mental health issues. Good thinking and a promising beginning on all counts.

Is a well-designed “correctional facility” a priority to house those who have committed a crime and cannot be safely released? Absolutely! What makes a correctional facility part of an effective justice system? Opportunities to receive treatment, access to classes, counseling and reentry support are essential. Without the space and staff to deliver the required services, time in jail will not improve the chances for a successful reentry into our community.

When nothing has changed for those who are released, we can expect increased recidivism. Not a desirable outcome. A new correctional facility is long overdue and much needed.

I hope you will join me in support of the bond in May as a major step forward in providing the infrastructure and programs necessary to keep our community safe and our justice system fair and responsive.

Elona Meyer Corvallis

State could buy methane companies

The climate crisis demands that we eliminate fossil fuels for heat and power.

NW Natural is desperately attempting to delay and derail the inevitable end to its business model. The Eugene City Council passed an electrification ordinance that ends natural gas hookups for new residential construction. NW Natural has launched a million-dollar campaign to refer the ordinance to voters, who they hope will overturn it. Electrification offers an affordable transition to a post-fossil fuel energy economy.

As existing gas cooking and heating appliances reach the end of their useful life, they can be replaced with efficient electric substitutes, representing savings for consumers rather than added cost. For NW Natural and two smaller fossil gas suppliers in Oregon, this rational transition is an existential threat. So they are fighting to prevent electrification.

Ending dependence on fossil methane could be traumatic not only for NW Natural but also for consumers. As individuals transition away from methane, a smaller and smaller customer base will be left to pay for maintenance of the methane infrastructure. NW Natural could suffer bankruptcy, leaving existing customers suddenly stranded with unusable equipment.

The State of Oregon could avert this catastrophic scenario by purchasing the methane companies and closing them in a deliberate planned and regulated program that protects consumers. The market value of all three methane distributers is less than $2 billion. Methane revenues, controlled by the state, could be directed toward assisting consumers with the electric transition, rather than desperate attempts to prevent it.

Mike Beilstein

Corvallis

Concert renewed faith in humanity

On the evening of March 23, I went with my son and his family to the band concert given by Timber Ridge School at the West Albany High School auditorium.

My granddaughter, age 10, participated, playing her oboe, which she has been learning since last October.

The middle school students performing that concert were so impressive that it made my heart sing to watch how some of those, in my eyes, oddly-dressed kids with blue hair (not all of them, of course) took their playing and their instruments very seriously. It was quite heartening.

All 126 of them were very respectful of the concert director, Danny Mitchell, and he did a marvelous job. Anyone could see he really likes and enjoys his students.

I told my son when he saw me to my door that it renewed my faith in humanity a little.

Peggy Richner

Millersburg

Job is very often

to do the opposite

If your toddler came to you saying he is a bird, you might play along and encourage him to use his imagination.

If that toddler was about to jump off the roof because he thought he could fly, you wouldn’t play along anymore.

If you believed your child was a bird, then your son would get hurt, or worse — yet this is not unlike the gender affirmation of sex-change therapy and surgery that progressives insist on, and should be protected. Further, those who think that is insane are cast as bigots doing harm.

No, it is not our job as adults to simply believe whatever children, or progressives, for that matter, say. Our job is very often to do exactly the opposite.

Keith Gallagher

Corvallis

Suspend students, let parents deal

This is a follow-up to my letter “Parents/guardians are responsible,” published March 10, about the increase in challenging behaviors in Corvallis schools, where the March 1 article “Walkout leads to support” makes no mention of the responsibility of parents/guardians.

As with the March 1 article, in the March 26 article “Corvallis teachers disclose violence” the word “parent” is nowhere to be found. Students are rarely suspended. Why is that? Because the school district uses a model called Positive Behavior Interventions & Supports “to promote positive behavior through intervention, not punishment.” So basically there are no consequences for students who misbehave, are disrespectful or act violently.

As I said in early March, the parents/guardians are the responsible parties and need to be held accountable. Again, simply suspend these students and let their parents/guardians deal with them. I call this PBIS version 2.0: Parent-Based Institutional Support.

Mark Kaenel

Corvallis

