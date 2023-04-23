In his letter of April 14 (“Stand up against the woke culture”), Floyd Bacon badly misuses the term “woke” and urges us to “… stand up against the so-called woke culture.”

Let me see if I can add some clarity. The Oxford English Dictionary defines “woke” as an adjective whose meaning is “alert to and concerned about social injustice and discrimination.”

Over the past five to 10 years, conservatives have attempted to redefine the word in derogatory terms and use it as an insult, but the plain meaning of the word is as defined above. Mr. Bacon describes himself as “… a fundamental, evangelical follower of Jesus Christ.”

From what I know of the life and teachings of Jesus, especially his concern for the poor and underprivileged, I am pretty sure that he would have described himself as woke, although the word Jesus would have used would have been some equivalent in the Galilean dialect of Aramaic.

And for your information, Mr. Bacon, those of us who consider ourselves woke still use the words “Christmas,” “reindeer,” “bunnies” and “America.”

G. Brent Dalrymple

Corvallis