Benton County residents need much better services for community safety and mental health, as well as the ability to help the homeless regain their independence.

We need facilities that can provide these critical services. Our downtown jail and courthouse aren’t safe, are too small and don’t have the capacity to be expanded or remodeled to meet our current and future needs.

I thank Benton County Commissioners Nancy Wyse, Xan Augerot and Pat Malone, who have diligently studied the challenges, listened to the community, vetted the site options, made difficult compromises and presented us with a very reasonable plan.

Their plan, the Benton County Justice System Improvement Program, will be on our ballots May 16.

Now it’s our turn. Be part of the solution. Vote “Yes” for Measure 2-140. Visit the Benton County Justice website for more information.

If we don’t come together and solve this challenge, who will?

Penny York

Corvallis