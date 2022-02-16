Letter: It's not quantity, it's the quality

Scott Pirie's letter of Jan. 13 (“Reason for earth’s problems is humans”) is well-written but incorrect.

What’s destroying our environment is not the number of humans on the planet but on our behavior.

Certainly climate change and pollution are down to human irresponsibility. Even as the warning signs have been in place for over a century, we’ve waved off our own part in the problem, both individually and corporately.

Poverty and homelessness have always been a product of human selfishness and greed, and disregard for each other. They’re as likely to happen in a small community as in a large one.

The only thing Mr. Pirie cites as having population as a primary cause is loss of wildlife habitat, and even that can have solutions if the right people put their minds to it.

It’s not the quantity of humans that matters; it’s the quality.

Bob Greenwade

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0