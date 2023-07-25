Between 10 a.m. July 12 and 10 a.m. July 13, an unknown person or persons took it upon themselves to strip the majority of flowers from the arrangement placed on the grave of my sweet Isi Ikhuoria at Oak Lawn Memorial Park in Corvallis.

I am devastated. It took considerable time for this to take place. Someone has to have witnessed this!

I personally spent four days selecting the flowers; each told a story of Isi’s life here in Oregon and in Nigeria. Expressions in Bloom used flowers from their shop, flowers from three other garden departments and from my personal garden to make an amazing arrangement.

It was horrifying to go to the cemetery and see what had taken place. You have to be a horrible person to steal from a grave, especially from the grave of a lovely young man who was murdered.

AnnaLiese Moran

Corvallis