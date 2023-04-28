For 30 years, when I’ve read an article about Medicare payments to physicians, every one has stated they are deemed inadequate.

Never has the writer claimed providing medical services to the elderly was a gravy train.

Medicare’s rates have been basically flat for two decades, but were reduced by 2% in 2023 and are slated for an additional cut of 1.25% or more in 2024. Meanwhile, inflation was 7% in 2021 and 6.5% in 2022, and is at 5% in 2023. What cost you (and your doctor’s family) $100 in 2020 rose to $114 in 2022, and is headed toward $120 in December of this year.

In 2020, Medicare paid your doctor $100 to perform procedure X, and it was still $100 last year. This year, it’s $98; next year, less than $97. Living costs go from $100 to $120; income drops from $100 to $97. Would you keep working the same job indefinitely in that scenario? Of course not.

Why, then, would Lee Siegel (“Writer won’t go to Corvallis Clinic,” April 23) begrudge The Corvallis Clinic or any organization seeking to distance itself from such a draconian system? Mr. Siegel might disagree, but an individual who completes 20 years of formal education, plus three years of specialized training, deserves to be compensated at the top end of the scale.

If the government dictates you must accept less for treating a specific group, it makes sense for you to say, “Thanks, but no thanks.”

It’s called the free enterprise system.

John Brenan

Corvallis