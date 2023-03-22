So the city’s bus system is still not back up to full service levels.

As a nondriver (with multiple invisible disabilities), I’m one of many who have depended on the suspended routes for getting around on weekends and in the evenings. It’s especially important to me now if I want to resume my involvement in the Majestic Theatre.

I’m just a for-example case. I doubt that I’m the only one affected by this.

I get that there’s a general transit personnel shortage these days. I’ve visited Salem and Portland, and their transit systems have been hit by this too. I’ve even had a couple of rides on Amtrak that were affected by the personnel shortage.

So personally, I don’t blame MTR Western for the loss. I blame the potential drivers who would rather remain unemployed than drive a bus.

Please, people: If you’re unemployed and physically capable, apply to drive the bus. I know that it can be stressful at times (I’ve seen that with my own eyes), but it’s an important service to the community.

Bob Greenwade

Corvallis