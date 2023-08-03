I appreciate the courage it took for Ms. Newton of the Albany City Council to address and educate her colleagues regarding antisemitism.
It is easy to think that silence equates to neutrality. It does not.
I’m reminded of the Rev. Martin Niemöller’s quote:
“First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out — because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me.”
Thank you for speaking out, Ms. Newton.
Pam Burnor
Corvallis
