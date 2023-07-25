My experience working with the poor in Corvallis over the last 20 years gives me historical memory and a unique lens on how Corvallis interacts with individuals experiencing poverty in our midst.

It is no secret that our neighbors are facing increasing challenges to obtaining and maintaining housing and other basic needs. The extent of pain is visible in the number of unhoused people and families on the rough-camping end of the poverty continuum.

The posture of city officials has often been that it is not their responsibility to end homelessness. For many years, it has been the faith communities that have stepped forward to stop the bleeding. And at times, they have felt that barriers/hurdles have been placed in front of their efforts.

Right now, much of the funding to support significant organizations that help the poor in our county is not happening. Will it come back? If so … when? How did this happen? Regardless, this is the current state of affairs.

It is up to each one to us to acknowledge the situation and step forward with ways to help. Many Corvallis residents would like the visual effects of poverty to go away. But where to? Poverty is here!

Covering up the evidence will not help. I hope that more spaces of extravagant welcome around our community will appear, such as the one that has raised concern in North Corvallis.

Whether charity or solidarity, please do something to stop the war on the poor.

Aleita Hass-Holcombe

Corvallis