Letter: Israel is driving out Palestinians

So Russia outlaws its major human rights organization. It makes me wonder who’s copying whom, since Israel just outlawed seven Palestinian HR organizations.

Without those organizations, Israel is rapidly moving to take Palestinian land.

Violent foreign Jewish settlers, not indigenous to Israel, are aiding this effort.

Settlers establish outposts near Palestinian villages, then take land in various ways — appropriating a spring, building sheep pens, cutting electricity wires, etc.

If Israeli authorities actually try to remove the outpost, settlers attack the nearby Palestinian village in “reprisal.”

Heavily armed settlers damage Palestinians’ cars, uproot their olive trees, try to poison their sheep, set their outbuildings on fire, even shoot guns.

B’tselem, an Israeli HR organization, documented 451 settler attacks in the year ending September 2021 — more than one a day!

“Settlers attack my goats, hitting them… in the stomach and the legs,” said farmer Fawzi Daraghmeh, who has lost 250 acres to the Um Zuqa settler farm, as well as hundreds of acres of grazing pasture.

B’tselem reports settlers took 7,000 acres in the last five years in a portion of the West Bank’s Area C. Israel gives settler outposts water, electricity, etc., then stands by as settlers attack Palestinians, even assisting them at times.

Israel’s longtime goal is to get as much of Area C’s land with as few Palestinians as possible. That’s why Area C was configured at Oslo as it is; it’s the most land with the least population.

Israel uses settlers as tools to drive out Palestinians.

June Forsyth Kenagy

Albany

