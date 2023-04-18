I read the April 7 article about New College (“War on ‘woke’ sparks fear in Florida,” page B4) and would like to follow up with a book recommendation for your readers.

The book “Rising Out of Hatred” is a prequel to the current events at New College. Written by a Pulitzer Prize-winning Oregonian, Eli Saslow, it tells the story of the gradual awakening of the heir apparent to a white nationalist media empire, Derek Black.

It was his time at New College and the relationships that he formed there that facilitated this transformation. The book lays bare the tremendous loss that Black’s awakening represents to the white nationalist movement.

I’m convinced that it is no coincidence that DeSantis has made New College such a major front line in his war on academic freedom. DeSantis and his white nationalist supporters are still stinging from this loss.

I see the current events at New College as the natural progression of the movement that is taking place in school boards across the country, including right here in Albany, to divest from work regarding diversity and equity.

I beg your readers to read “Rising Out of Hatred,” study the current events in Florida and ask themselves if that’s the future that they want here in the Willamette Valley.

Then vote accordingly in the upcoming school board elections. Personally, I will be voting for Ben Watts and Michael Thompson.

Chris Nord

Albany