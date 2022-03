The U.S. and New Zealand are the only countries to allow prescription drug commercials on TV. You own a cellphone; ask about it.

Is this something that you are OK with? Nine out of 10 TV commercials during the Olympics were for prescription drugs. Did you notice it?

Is every other country in the world wrong by not allowing the peddling of drugs that you personally don’t need during expensive TV time slots?

Take a look for yourself.

Mike Kuntzelman

Albany

