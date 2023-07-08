I am writing this on the Fourth of July. Two houses near my home in northeast Corvallis were on fire.

I'm thinking it was likely sparked by illegal fireworks because the owner was not home and the fire started on the owner’s patio.

As the disastrous fires are being put out and the fire personnel are watching out for flare-ups, illegal fireworks are soaring over the top of my house!

These nearby people don’t care at all that everything is dry, warnings have been issued and two houses have just been lost, with owners traumatized.

What does it take to convince people to care more about their neighbors than they do about setting off illegal fireworks?

I hope that the police will aggressively enforce the law concerning fireworks in the future. The irresponsibility of setting these off in these conditions boggles the mind.

Marilyn Firth

Corvallis