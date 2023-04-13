The Arc of Benton County Board of Directors wish to express its support of Measure 2-140.

We believe that Benton County residents should not continue to suffer from insufficient mental health crisis care for youth and families, overcrowded and unsafe jail conditions, lack of housing navigation services and inadequate training facilities for emergency responders.

Our current crisis and justice service deficits contribute to unsafe conditions on our streets and overuse of our hospital emergency departments.

The Arc specifically advocates for the nearly 18% of our population who experience some form of developmental disability, making them more vulnerable to criminal justice entanglements than their neurotypical counterparts, either as victim, witness or suspect.

An investment in critical resources would provide access to alternatives to incarceration in cases where this is most appropriate.

The Arc of Benton County supports Measure 2-140.

Diane Scottaline, executive director

Arc of Benton County

Corvallis