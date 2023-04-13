The Corvallis Chamber of Commerce urges everyone to vote “Yes” on Measure 2-140.

This bond measure increases and expands community safety, mental health and homelessness service facilities. Locally, it is known as the Justice System Improvement Program and involves the creation of a new facility just south of the HP campus on Highway 20.

We support Measure 2-140 because we know we can do better for the community, especially our most vulnerable members. Right now, people in mental health crisis who are a threat to themselves and others are often left untreated because there is nowhere for them to go.

Expanding access to mental health services will help us support residents, make our community safer, and contribute to the livability and vibrancy of our community.

Measure 2-140 will help us address the underlying causes of homelessness, and transition people off the streets. And it will support the effective rehabilitation of people in custody by expanding access to mental health care and addiction treatment, as well as save $1.5 million a year in reduced prisoner transport and housing costs.

And it will also provide funding for an emergency operations center to ensure better coordination during a natural disaster or other emergency.

Please vote “Yes” on Measure 2-140. It is a smart investment in the well-being, health and safety of our community, helping to make life better for everyone in Benton County.

Simon Date, president/CEO

Corvallis Chamber of Commerce