Parents, please look at Oregon Democratic legislators’ House Bill 2002B (passed by the House), which has language specifying 15-year-old children can enter sex-change therapy or have an abortion without notifying parents, actually blocking parental knowledge or involvement.

The bill is 46 pages!

1. See Section 8, line 15 of the bill.

2. Section 9 actually prohibits the medical people from contacting parents.

3. Sections 11 and 12 discuss sterilization of those 15 years old and up.

4. Sections 19 through 24 seem to discuss gender changes for children who view themselves as “different” from their biological sex.

It is appalling that people seem so oblivious to what is going on! The document seems to be extremist territory.

Yet news articles seem to imply Republicans are evil for blocking the bill with their walkout.

This bill needs to be seriously studied before any rush to pass it, and I think most reasonable parents will be shocked at the direction in which it is headed.

I also believe Oregon news media should seriously investigate where this 46-page atrocity originated.

If I were a parent with children in school, I would be very concerned.

Gary Hartman

Lebanon