Letter: Input helped narrow down project list

We want to thank everyone who participated in recent discussions about a bond measure to maintain and renovate our school facilities and community swimming pool.

Your input has helped us narrow down the project list and reduce the amount of a bond that will keep our facilities running for the next 20 years.

The projected cost of the bond is lower than we first anticipated. The owner of a home with an assessed value of $175,000 (considered an average for Lebanon) is projected to pay $3.80 per month, or $45.50 per year, starting in 2023. The state also will provide $4.3 million in matching funds if the bond is approved by voters.

Maintaining our facilities is significantly less than building new ones. The cost to maintain our facilities is $17.50 a square foot; building new facilities is approximately $600 a square foot.

Renovating the community pool is an important project. The pool is an economic driver for Lebanon, with 68,000 unique visitors per year to our community. It provides important health and wellness programs, sport activities, recreation opportunities and lifesaving skills for children.

We hope you will take a moment to learn more about the projects the bond would fund. We also welcome your questions.

Bo Yates

Superintendent, Lebanon Community School District

Lorlee Engler

Lebanon Aquatics District Director

